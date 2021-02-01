When it comes to posting on social media, Zayn Malik isn’t consistently active. So, when a new photo of the former One Direction singer appears on fans’ Instagram feeds, the internet is sent into a total frenzy.

Ever since welcoming his daughter with girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020, the Nobody Is Listening musician has shared a lot more photos than usual. In fact, he announced baby Khai‘s birth alongside a photo of the newborn grabbing his tatted hand. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” Zayn wrote at the time. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Previously, while discussing his relationship with the internet during an interview with VMAN in August 2017, the British crooner explained the “main reason why” he doesn’t “believe” in social media.

“It’s become ridiculous to me. Even angles of pictures can’t be taken a certain way because that’s not the cool way to take an angle of a picture,” Zayn said at the time. “Everyone’s personal opinions and what they believe in, how can you amalgamate all of that into one thing and expect that not to create a problem for people’s minds? That’s my personal opinion, [that] it’s not really that developing for us as people.”

Over the years, he’s mostly used platforms like Instagram and Twitter for music promotion, but thankfully shared a few pictures of himself here and there! Scroll through our gallery for all the photos that prove Zayn is an underrated selfie king.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.