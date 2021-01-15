It’s finally here! Zayn Malik’s third studio album, Nobody Is Listening, officially hit streaming services on Friday, January 15, and fans can’t get enough.

The singer made his foray into solo music after saying goodbye to One Direction in March 2015, and since then, dropped two studio albums, Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls, the latter of which was released in December 2018. Between records, listeners got a taste of Zayn’s musical evolution with a few singles here and there, but now, we’re finally in a new era!

“Just wanna say, it feels great to share this with you all!” the British crooner wrote on Twitter following the album’s release. “Everyone’s support and love means a lot, here’s to a great year, hope [it’s] better than the last!”

Before Nobody Is Listening dropped, some fans hoped to get some songs about his relationship with Gigi Hadid while others wanted nothing more than some hint of the couple’s baby’s name. Now that the 11-track collection of tunes has been released, listeners are decoding all the lyrics — and so are we! Scroll through the gallery for a complete breakdown of all the songs on Zayn’s third studio album.

