2021 is about to be Zayn Malik‘s year! The former One Direction member finally made his comeback to music with a single named “Vibez” in January 2021.

The singer made his foray into solo music after leaving 1D in March 2015 and surprised fans less than a year later with the release of his debut single “Pillowtalk” in January 2016. Since then, Zayn — who welcomed his first daughter with longtime love Gigi Hadid in September 2020 — dropped two studio albums, Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls, the latter which was released in December 2018. In between musical eras, the British crooner knocked out a few singles here and there, but 2021 will be the first time in nearly two years that listeners will get a full-length album.

With the release of “Vibez” on Friday, January 8, fans got a glimpse at what they can expect when the record, titled Nobody Is Listening, officially drops. From the sound of it, there will be a lot of references to his relationship with Gigi (and hopefully some hint of their baby’s name, if we’re lucky). “Don’t keep me waiting / I’ve been waiting all night to get closer,” the lyrics read. “And you already know I got it for you / You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya / If it’s movin’ too fast, we go slower.”

So, when’s the album coming and what else do fans need to know before its release? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Zayn Malik’s third solo album Nobody Is Listening.

