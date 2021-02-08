No matter if celebs are chopping off their gorgeous locks or dying their hair a drastic new color, it’s always exciting when your favorite stars debut a whole new look!

Although they always look fab, sometimes they can look so different with their new hairstyle that it can totally shock their fans! In October 2019, Noah Centineo completely shaved all his hair off, and seriously shocked fans.

It turns out, he’s not the only one to shave his head. Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Cody Simpson, Ethan Dolan, Halsey, Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Dylan Sprouse and tons more have all also sent the internet into a frenzy by saying goodbye to their luscious locks and shaving off all their hair — and they seriously rocked the look.

See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities who completely shook the web by shaving off all of their hair.

