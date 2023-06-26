Aside from being known as one of the greatest female vocalists of our generation, Ariana Grande is also pretty famous for one other thing — her ponytail. That’s right, it’s her signature hairstyle, and she is rarely ever seen without it.

“I’m [just] supposed to have a high pony, you know? Some things are just meant to be and this is [just] one of those things,” the singer once tweeted.

No really, the sight of the “God Is a Woman” artist with her hair down is something so rare, it is actually quite shocking to see. That’s why fans totally flipped out when she rocked a long, straight ‘do in the music video for her 2020 collaboration with Lady Gaga!

In an interview with Byrdie, the singer opened up about the greatest love of her life – her hair. When asked about her trademark pony, Ariana said, “I feel like there’s a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million! It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I’m like, ‘I love this look! Ooh, girl!’ Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.”

And although we love the pony look on Ariana, we can’t help but obsess when the singer lets her locks down. “Ariana Grande letting her hair down are truly the [best] moments in the internet,” said one fan on Twitter. We agree!!

Ari, who tied the knot with husband Dalton Gomez in May 2021, has said “Thank U, Next” to her high ponytail quite a few times over the years, and every time she does, we are living for it! Click through our gallery to relive all the times Ariana has worn her hair down, and prepare to be shook over how different she looks.

