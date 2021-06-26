Following her childhood years in Florida, Ariana Grande got her singing start on Broadway in New York City. Now, she’s a household name!

After starring as Charlotte in 13: The Musical in 2008, the songstress nabbed a role on a little Nickelodeon show called Victorious. After making headlines with her hilarious one-liners as Cat Valentine, Ariana got her own series, Sam & Cat, which lasted for one season. From there, she kicked off a major solo music career and has released six studio albums — Yours Truly, My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, Thank U, Next and Positions.

“I never really saw myself as an actress,” Ariana recalled to Vogue in August 2019. “But when I started talking about wanting to make R&B music at 14, they were like, ‘What the f–k would you sing about? This is never going to work. You should audition for some TV shows and build yourself a platform and get yourself out there, because you’re funny and cute and you should do that until you’re old enough to make the music you want to make.’ So I did that. I booked that TV show, and then I was like, OK, now can I make music?”

Along with her successful pop records and previous red-haired TV persona, the “POV” singer has also made headlines with her high-profile romances. Ariana dated late rapper Mac Miller — who died from an accidental overdose in September 2018 — and was briefly engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson among being linked to other famous faces in the past.

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” Ariana told Vogue about her relationship with Pete. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

All those relationships, and her past engagement, officially became old news in May 2021 when she married realtor Dalton Gomez. The duo tied the knot in a small at-home wedding after quarantining together throughout 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The musician has stayed relatively mum about their romance, posting infrequent selfies of her and Dalton on social media.

During the same Vogue interview, Ariana reflected on her life and revealed that she has “this idea of what I’d like to be” after experiencing multiple tragedies — Mac’s passing and the 2017 Manchester bombing. “I can see this stronger, amazing, fearless version of myself that one day I hope to evolve into,” she shared. “Sometimes I try to be that for my fans before I actually am that myself.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Ariana’s complete transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.