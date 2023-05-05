When it comes to Ariana Grande, she definitely has one of the biggest voices in the music industry, but the same doesn’t hold true for her stature. The “Side to Side” songstress is actually super short.

Keep reading for details on the singer’s height.

How Tall Is Ariana Grande?

The songstress is 5-foot-2.

“I’m like five … just five. No, I’m 5-foot-2,” Ariana confirmed on The Zach Sang Show in February 2019, revealing that she “needs” to wear super high heels when performing because of her height. “I do know that I’m always going to have a platform, those are better for me. Yeah, I don’t like the low ones.”

What Has Ariana Grande Said About Her Height?

Over the years, Ariana has addressed her height a few times, mainly discussing why she always wears such high heels.

“She’s the only person I know who does a concert in 6-inch heels. This girl doesn’t stumble,” celebrity stylist Law Roach said of Ariana during an interview with Footwear News in 2017. “After her show in Anaheim, we went to Disneyland, and she still walked around in 6-inch heels. Those feet are magical.”

Ariana, for her part, chimed in, disclosing that sometimes, she wears sneakers.

“It depends. Sometimes I’ll switch into sneakers, and I go back and forth to [heeled] boots,” the “Thank U, Next” singer explained. “I think there’s something wrong with me, for sure. If you wanted me to I could, like, run. I mean, I can get to A to B fast.”

That’s why, when Ariana teamed up with Reebok in 2018, it was a major move because of her penchant to always wear heels.

“I feel like our message that we share, I feel like we have a lot in common,” she told Hypebae in 2017 about the collaboration. “We want our audiences, our buyers, our fans in general to embrace who they are and be unapologetic with themselves and to find the meaning in other people. I feel like doing this together is awesome because we can reach so many more people in a new way, and it’s going to be awesome.”

