New Ari era? Ariana Grande has started to tease new music for the first time since the release of her 2020 album, Positions. Keep reading for everything we know on album No. 7, release date, collaborations and more.

Ariana Grande New Music: Collaboration, Release Date

Ariana and The Weeknd announced an upcoming remix of his 2016 song “Die For You” on February 21, 2023, with the singer-songstress teasing a snippet of the track via TikTok. She captioned the video: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made … ”

The Weeknd reposted the video on his Instagram page, simply captioning the post with a smiling teary-eyed emoji. The singers have yet to announce the release date of the song, along with any other details.

This isn’t the first, or second time, that the pair have collaborated with one another, the first time being the 2014 track “Love Me Harder,” where they also starred in the music video together. Additionally, Ariana was featured on his 2021 track “Save Your Tears” and The Weeknd was featured on Ari’s 2020 album Positions, with “off the table.”

What Has Ariana Grande Said on Album No. 7?

During a Q&A posted on her R.E.M. Beauty YouTube Channel in May 2022, Ariana pulled up a fan question asking about her seventh album — which she admitted doesn’t yet exist.

“This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans,” she said. “The truth is, I have not begun an album. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department.”

At the time, she was busy working as a coach on NBC’s The Voice and auditioning for the role of Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in Wicked. “That was kind of around the time that I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode while I was also shooting The Voice,” she explained. “I was shooting and then also doing lessons every day ’cause I just wanted to be prepared.”

Now that she’s landed the Wicked part, the Nickelodeon alum revealed that she plans on devoting all her time to perfecting the role, since it’s her childhood dream.

“That is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it,” she said. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other ‘thrillifying’ work at the moment. I am spending all of my time with Glinda, I just was not ready.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.