It’s safe to say that Ariana Grande has definitely had her fair share of drama when it comes to her love life. The singer has been linked to a ton of guys over the years, and it feels like fans have had a front row seat to all the ups and downs of her relationships. Yep, she’s been embroiled in a bunch of super public romances and unfortunately, a bunch of super public splits over the years, and it’s time to break down each and every one.

The songstress made her relationship with new beau Dalton Gomez Instagram official in June 2020, but fans kept a close eye on their budding romance for months before that. The couple might be keeping their relationship under wraps for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped them from sharing a few cute, PDA-filled pics together on social media.

Who is Dalton, you might ask? Well the Southern California native is a buyer’s agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, a luxury real estate agency housed in Los Angeles. Rumors first started swirling that he was connected to Ariana in March 2020, but get this, you guys — according to People, they’ve actually been together since January 2020! An insider also told the publication that they quarantined together amid the current coronavirus pandemic and we’d say their love has been nothing but smooth sailing since then.

Previously, the Victorious alum has dated some of Hollywoods biggest stars, including Pete Davidson, Mac Miller, Graham Phillips, Jai Brooks, Nathan Sykes, Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean and more!

So who is her new man? What exactly went down between her and her past boyfriends? Why did they break up? What are her exes up to now? And who else did she date? Don’t worry because J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to the former Victorious star’s relationships — so grab some popcorn and strap in because boy, has it been a wild ride!

