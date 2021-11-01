Keeping it in Hollywood! From actresses to fellow comedians, Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to tons of major stars since his claim to fame.

While the Saturday Night Live star dated Carly Aquilino and Cazzie David at the beginning of his career, Pete’s most notable relationship was with Ariana Grande — and it was a total whirlwind. The duo first started dating in May 2018 and got engaged nearly a month later. Their relationship was short lived as the pair ultimately split in October 2018.

When reflecting on their breakup in February 2020, Pete explained that he knew things were “over” with Ariana after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose in September 2018.

“I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,'” the King of Staten Island star recalled in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. “I pretty much knew it was around over after that. … That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s–t is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s–t out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.” Over the years, Pete has made rare comments about his relationship with the “Thank U Next” songstress, even crediting her for his success. The actor noted on the YouTube series Hot Ones in March 2020 that “Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff.” “She made me — created me, whatever they say,” he added at the time.

Following his split from Ariana, the comedian also opened up about what he’s like as a romantic partner.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” Pete told Paper Magazine in November 2019. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that.”

Since then, Pete has made headlines for dating Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor. In October 2021, he was even photographed holding hands with Kim Kardashian at Knott’s Berry Farm weeks after they shared a smooch during an SNL skit. Despite what looked like something romantic, a source told Us Weekly that they appeared to be “good friends” during the outing. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Pete’s dating history.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.