Mark your calendars, because Olivia Rodrigo is headed to Saturday Night Live! The songstress will take the stage on Saturday, May 15, to perform two songs, and hopefully appear in one of the show’s skits.

“I’ve literally never been so excited in my whole life,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress commented on the NBC show’s official Instagram announcement. She also shared the news with her own followers captioning her post with “SNL” alongside multiple crying emojis.

Olivia’s hosting gig comes months after SNL parodied her song during the show’s February 20 episode. In the four-minute long sketch, celebrity host Regé-Jean Page played pool with Saturday Night Live cast members and speculated about the drama surrounding the single’s release. “Olivia wrote about Joshua Bassett who’s allegedly now with Sabrina Carpenter … listen, man,” the Bridgerton star explained at the time. Pete Davidson — who Olivia has dubbed her “biggest celebrity crush” — was also seen mouthing along to the lyrics during the skit.

“I was absolutely floored,” Olivia told Radio.com on March 2 about the song’s SNL appearance. “I was screaming. I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal … Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a ‘Driver’s License’ sketch where they played the entirety of ‘Driver’s License.’”

She continued, “And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day.”

“Driver’s License” made headlines after its release on January 8, and immediately skyrocketed to the top of all the music charts. “To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering,” the Disney Channel alum told Billboard following the song’s release and it’s subsequent success.

Months after her heartbreak anthem hit music streaming services, Olivia released her second single, “Déjà Vu,” on April 1. She also announced her debut album, SOUR, which will be released on Friday, May 21. As for what fans can expect to hear, Olivia told The Face magazine on April 30 that the record “is full of stuff that I like, which is so diverse.”

“I feel like music is becoming increasingly genreless. I suppose I’m considered a pop artist, but I’ve never felt like one,” she teased. “There are elements of alternative rock in there, alt-pop, some country and definitely a lot of folk. I think anyone can find something they like hidden in one of the songs.”

