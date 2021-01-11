Getting shady! Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut single, “Drivers License,” on January 8, and it might have started the first love triangle of 2021.

Immediately after the song’s release, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans were convinced that the songstress shaded her rumored ex-boyfriend and costar, Joshua Bassett, and his new girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter. Although their relationship was never confirmed, HSMTMTS viewers were convinced that Olivia and Joshua were more than friends when the show premiered in November 2019. With “Drivers License,” the former Disney Channel star dropped a few hints that things were less than perfect between her and Joshua.

“And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” Olivia sings on the track. In an earlier version of the song, which she teased on Instagram in 2020, the lyrics originally read “brunette girl.” At the time of the track’s release, Olivia was 17 and Sabrina was 21, which also appears to be reflected in the song’s lyrics. Another line from the song notes, “Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me,” which some people are convinced is a reference to Joshua’s 2020 single “Anyone Else.”

Olivia, Joshua and Sabrina have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship with one another, but the Stuck in the Middle actor did take to his Instagram Stories and congratulate his Disney+ costar on the release of her song. He’s also set to release his own single titled “Lie Lie Lie” on January 14, which some fans on social media have speculated may be a response “Drivers License.”

Wondering what else went down between Olivia, Joshua and Sabrina? Scroll through our gallery for a look inside their rumored love triangle!

