Get ready, you guys, because The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is about to make a comeback! That’s right, our two favorite characters are returning to our screens for a brand new story more than 15 years after the original movie came out, and we’ve got all the exciting deets.

So the film’s director, Robert Rodriguez (who was also behind Spy Kids), is working on a brand new super hero flick for Netflix, called We Can Be Heroes. And get this, you guys — Sharkboy and Lavagirl are going to make an appearance in it as adults!

“Sharkboy and Lavagirl show up as superhero parents who now have a daughter who has shark and lava powers,” he explained to Collider.

But wait, will the original cast reprise their roles for the new flick? What exactly is going to go down in it? When will it come out? And who else is starring in it? Not to worry, people, because J-14 has got you covered.

From the cast to the release date to the plot, scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know so far about the new Sharkboy and Lavagirl reboot, We Can Be Heroes.

