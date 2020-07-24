Get ready, you guys, because The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is about to make a comeback! That’s right, our two favorite characters are returning to our screens for a brand new story, and we’ve got all the exciting deets.

So the movie’s director, Robert Rodriguez (who was also behind Spy Kids), is working on a brand new super hero flick for Netflix, called We Can Be Heroes. And get this, you guys — Sharkboy and Lavagirl are going to make an appearance in it as adults!

“Sharkboy and Lavagirl show up as superhero parents who now have a daughter who has shark and lava powers,” he explained to Collider.

It’s unclear whether or not Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley will reprise the roles or if they’ll cast someone new to play them, but either way, this is seriously the best news ever! It turns out, Netflix actually approached Robert and told him they wanted something similar to Spy Kids or Sharkboy and Lavagirl for the new movie.

“My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My Spy Kids audience. These kids watch those movies over and over because they’re action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment,” he continued. “Netflix came to me because the Spy Kids movies had done just so well on their service. They said, ‘Could you make a series of films that do that?’ And I said, ‘I’d love to!'”

For those who forgot, the original movie hit screens back in 2005, and it also starred Cayden Boyd, Jacob Davich, Sasha Pieterse and more. It was about a young boy named Max, who was in for a shock when imaginary superheroes — Sharkboy and Lavagirl — came to life! They took Max back to their planet — Planet Drool — where he battled aliens and school bullies who were transformed into powerful villains, ultimately saving the planet from destruction.

As for his new movie, the star-studded cast includes Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater and more! There’s unfortunately not a lot of details out there about the plot or the release date just yet, but hopefully the network announces something soon!

