There’s a brood of new Liars in town, and no, we aren’t talking about the upcoming reboot! After Pretty Little Liars came to an end in 2017, the stars moved on with their careers and personal lives. For some, that included welcoming new members to their family.

While Troian Bellisario was the first of the four main PLL girls to welcome a baby — daughter Aurora — with husband Patrick J. Adams, a few of her former costars have since followed suit. Shay Mitchell, for one, welcomed her baby girl Atlas in October 2019 and immediately became closer to her long-time coworker because of their status as first-time moms.

“[They] have become really close in their mom-hood,” fellow PLL star Holly Marie Combs told Us Weekly in August 2020. “They both have the babies that have names that start with A, which I think is a little too on the nose [to the Pretty Little Liars’ villain], but whatever. They’re super sweet, look super happy and it’s amazing to watch them grow from these highly ambitious young women to now be highly ambitious working moms.”

When it came to the birth of Troian and Patrick’s second daughter, Elliot Rowena, the couple experienced what they referred to on Instagram as a birth with “the wildest of circumstances.” Following the June 2021 announcement that they had welcomed baby No. 2, the actors appeared on the “Katie’s Crib” podcast and recounted their baby’s birth in the hospital parking lot.

“I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is fully on her hands and knees and we’ve gone nuclear,” Patrick said, noting that he decided to park in front of the ER. “I get up to the guy and I say, ‘It’s all happening, in the car. You need to get the wheelchair down here, you need to get the people, all the people! All the professionals! It’s happening!'”

The Suits star explained to listeners that it all happened “in the span of about three minutes,” but the actress ended up delivering a healthy baby girl in their car in May 2021. Nearly a month later, both stars shared the news with fans. “Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival,” Patrick shared via Instagram. Troian added in her own caption, “A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”

While the other PLL stars don’t have birth stories quite as wild as their past colleague, their babies are just as cute! Scroll through our gallery to meet the newest residents of Rosewood.

