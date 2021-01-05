New year, new babies! 2021 not only brought a fresh start, but it welcomed some new lives into the world, too. Between pregnancy and birth announcements, Hollywood is gearing up to welcome some newborn stars.

So many celebs — like Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff, Rydel Lynch and more — showed off their baby bumps as 2020 came to an end, which means they’ll be giving birth at some point in 2021, and fans can’t wait! Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, for one, first announced that she was pregnant with a baby boy in July 2020. Just before the holiday season that same year, she told fans that her son with estranged husband Michael Kopech was due in January.

“Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!” she wrote via Instagram Stories in December 2020, revealing that she was eight months along and going on maternity leave from the CW show. “Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo. Now time to have a baby!”

Former Disney Channel starlet Ashley Tisdale will also be growing her family in 2021! The actress and her husband, Christopher French announced that they were expecting in September 2020, and one month later shared they were having a baby girl. “This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy,” Ashley wrote on Instagram in October 2020 after finding out the baby’s sex. Since then, the High School Musical alum has been sharing tons of baby bump pics and in December 2020 revealed that she was six months along.

We’re so excited for all these sure-to-be stunning famous babies! Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebs who’ve announced their pregnancy or gave birth in 2021.

