Ever since Ashley Tisdale announced that she’s expecting her first baby with husband Christopher French, the High School Musical alum has not been shy when it comes to showing off her growing bump. The actress revealed the exciting news via Instagram on September 17. Almost one month later, on October 16, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby girl!

“This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy,” Ashley wrote on Instagram.

When they first announced their pregnancy, Ashley cradled her baby bump while wearing a white dress in the series of photos and smiled up at her longtime love.

“@cmfrench is the hottest baby daddy,” she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. The dad-to-be also shared a sweet photo on his own Instagram page.

Ashley and Christopher got married in September 2014. A few years after their wedding, she revealed the couple wasn’t in a rush to have kids.

“Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there,” she told People in July 2019. “For me, it’s like, it’s OK to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there.”

Although she’s yet to reveal the baby’s sex, Ashley is posting pics of her bun in the oven all over Instagram. So, J-14 rounded up all the best snaps of Ashley’s baby bump and pregnancy style! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.