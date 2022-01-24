Their friendship is going strong! Ashley Tisdale can’t help but show off her love for BFF Austin Butler.

In August 2021, when celebrating the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star’s 30th birthday, the High School Musical alum reflected on their 15-year-long friendship.

“You’ve been my best friend since you were 15, so that’s 15 years strong of friendship! I am beyond proud of you and everything you’re accomplishing but most importantly proud of the person you are,” Ashley wrote alongside a series of throwback pictures of them together. “You’ve been my closest friend through the years, you’re the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy. I honestly didn’t think anyone would ever understand me like you but then enter my husband, and you happily embraced him like a brother.”

The actress went on to call Austin her “twin” and joked about “that one time I convinced you to be in my Disney movie Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.”

In 2009, the best friend pair starred in the movie Aliens in the Attic. Two years later, they both appeared in the 2011 movie, and High School Muiscal spinoff, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

“Ashley Tisdale and I have been friends for, like, three or four years, so it was a blast to get to come to work every day and just have fun with her,” Austin told Girl at the time.

Over the years, the two actors have stayed close and Austin even dated Ashley’s other BFF, Vanessa Hudgens, for nearly nine years before news of their split broke in January 2020.

“It’s great because Austin was my best friend since way before they got together,” Ashley said in 2016 interview with People. “So it’s just nice to have your two best friends be in a relationship.”

Even after Austin and Vanessa went their separate ways, the “Headstrong” songstress continued to publicly praise the Carrie Diaries alum. She even shared a sweet message via Instagram Stories when Brad Pitt mentioned Austin in his 2020 SAG Awards acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor in a Movie for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

“That moment when Brad Pitt is accepting his award and mentions your friend Austin Butler,” Ashley wrote at the time. “I’m like, I’ve known him since he was 15! Proud friend.”

