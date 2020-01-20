Between the star-studded guest list and the show-stopping moments, the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards was certainly a night to remember! The glamorous awards show took place on Sunday, January 20, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA, and it honored a bunch of fan favorite TV shows and movies.

Tons of celebrities stepped out for the event — and they did not come to play. Stars like Joey King, Sarah Hyland, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown and the rest of the Stranger Things cast, Milo Manheim, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and more dressed to impress, and fans are still living for all of their gorgeous looks. Yep, they graced the red carpet in their most dazzling dresses and most swoon-worthy suits, and everyone cannot stop gushing over their outfits.

J-14 went ahead and rounded up all the photos from the SAG Awards, so scroll through our gallery to see the best and worst looks.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.