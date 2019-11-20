The 2020 Grammy Awards are almost upon us, and The Recording Academy has just announced this year’s nominees!
The star-studded event will take place at the Los Angeles Staples Center on January, 26, 2020, and viewers will be able to watch it on CBS at 8:00 P.M. EST/5:00 P.M. PST that evening. Alicia Keys will be hosting the glamorous awards show, and a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest stars are up for awards this year!
That’s right, celebrities like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more are among those who made the list this year, and we cannot wait to see who wins! Here are the nominees:
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
“Bad Guys,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lea
Album of the Year
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F–ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Lady Gaga
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Lover,” Taylor Swift
“Norman F**king Rockwell,” (Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop/Duo Group Performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sì, Andrea Bocelli
Love, Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbara Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“Linked,” Bonobo
“Got To Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece Of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” RÜFÜS DU SOL
“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather, Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
“Astorolus — The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Lommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
“7empest,” Tool
Best Rock Song
“Fear Incolum,” Tool
“Give Yourself a Try,” The 1975
“Harmony Hall,” Vampire Weekend
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Album
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
i,i, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Come Home,” Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Jerome,” Lizzo
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown Featuring Drake
“Roll Some Mo,” PJ Morton Featuring JoJo
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson.Paak
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset feat. Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Bad Idea,” YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper
“Gold Roses,” Rick Ross Featuring Drake
“A Lot,” 21 Savage Featuring J. Cole
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Suge,” DaBaby, DaBaby
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best Country Solo Performance
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring Me My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Before You,” Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
“Girls Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert
“Some Of It,” Eric Church
“Speechless,” Dan and Shay
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Erich Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin, Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
Best Latin Pop Album
VIDA, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalía
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.