The 2020 Grammy Awards are almost upon us, and The Recording Academy has just announced this year’s nominees!

The star-studded event will take place at the Los Angeles Staples Center on January, 26, 2020, and viewers will be able to watch it on CBS at 8:00 P.M. EST/5:00 P.M. PST that evening. Alicia Keys will be hosting the glamorous awards show, and a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest stars are up for awards this year!

That’s right, celebrities like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more are among those who made the list this year, and we cannot wait to see who wins! Here are the nominees:

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guys,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lea

Album of the Year



i,i, Bon Iver

Norman F–ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

“Norman F**king Rockwell,” (Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best New Artist



Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sì, Andrea Bocelli

Love, Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbara Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album



The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording



“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got To Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL

Weather, Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorolus — The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Lommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Incolum,” Tool

“Give Yourself a Try,” The 1975

“Harmony Hall,” Vampire Weekend

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album



Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In The End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

i,i, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Come Home,” Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown Featuring Drake

“Roll Some Mo,” PJ Morton Featuring JoJo

Best Urban Contemporary Album



Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson.Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset feat. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea,” YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper

“Gold Roses,” Rick Ross Featuring Drake

“A Lot,” 21 Savage Featuring J. Cole

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Suge,” DaBaby, DaBaby

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler the Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring Me My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Before You,” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

“Girls Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert

“Some Of It,” Eric Church

“Speechless,” Dan and Shay

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Erich Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin, Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone

Homage to Kindness, David Darling

Wings, Peter Kater

Verve, Sebastian Plano

Deva, Deva Premal

Best Latin Pop Album

VIDA, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album



X 100PRE, Bad Bunny

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible, Flor De Toloache

Almadura, iLe

El Mal Querer, Rosalía

You can check out the full list here

