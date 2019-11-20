Got a hot tip?
Contact Us Subscribe & Save!
Open mobile menu button
Got a Hot tip form close button

Got a Hot tip?

What year were you born?

Privacy Policy

The List Is HereCheck Out The Official 2020 Grammy Nominees: Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, More

Nov 20, 2019 11:30 am
By
Grammy Nominees 2020

Shutterstock (4)

The 2020 Grammy Awards are almost upon us, and The Recording Academy has just announced this year’s nominees!

The star-studded event will take place at the Los Angeles Staples Center on January, 26, 2020, and viewers will be able to watch it on CBS at 8:00 P.M. EST/5:00 P.M. PST that evening. Alicia Keys will be hosting the glamorous awards show, and a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest stars are up for awards this year!

That’s right, celebrities like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more are among those who made the list this year, and we cannot wait to see who wins! Here are the nominees:

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
“Bad Guys,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lea

Album of the Year

i,i,  Bon Iver
Norman F–ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next,  Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Lady Gaga
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Lover,” Taylor Swift
“Norman F**king Rockwell,” (Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best New Artist

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

, Andrea Bocelli
Love, Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbara Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Linked,” Bonobo
“Got To Keep On,”  The Chemical Brothers
“Piece Of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,”  RÜFÜS DU SOL
“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather, Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorolus — The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Lommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
“7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Incolum,” Tool
“Give Yourself a Try,” The 1975
“Harmony Hall,” Vampire Weekend
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
i,i, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Come Home,” Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Jerome,” Lizzo
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown Featuring Drake
“Roll Some Mo,” PJ Morton Featuring JoJo

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson.Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset feat. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea,” YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper
“Gold Roses,” Rick Ross Featuring Drake
“A Lot,” 21 Savage Featuring J. Cole
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Suge,” DaBaby, DaBaby

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Solo Performance
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring Me My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Before You,” Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
“Girls Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert
“Some Of It,” Eric Church
“Speechless,” Dan and Shay

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Erich Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin, Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal

Best Latin Pop Album

VIDA, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album

X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalía
You can check out the full list here!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

More from J-14

All The Deets Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 American Music Awards

You Decide Meet Your 2019 J-14 Teen Icon Awards Nominees And Vote For Your Faves Now

Red Carpet Roundup Check Out All The Dazzling Looks From The 2019 People's Choice Awards

Red Carpet Roundup See Your Favorite Stars Dazzle At The 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards

Red Carpet Roundup See All the Glamorous Looks From the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Don't Miss Our Newsletter! Sign Up!
Taylor Swift Cried Over 'Abuse' Selena Gomez Suffered In Past Relationship
Best Friends Forever Selena Gomez Recalls Taylor Swift's Emotional Reaction To 'Lose You To Love Me'
Ariana Grande Slams Fans Who Accuse her of Cosmetic Surgery
All Natural Ariana Grande Slams Fans Who Accuse Her Of Getting Plastic Surgery
Taylor Swift Opens Up About Being Slut Shamed
No One Is Safe The Ultimate Guide To Every Guy Taylor Swift Has Ever Written A Song About
Celebrity Siblings You Forgot Abotu
Shocking Uncover All The Celebrities Who Have Secret Siblings You Didn't Know Existed