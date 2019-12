The 2019 American Music Awards is going to be a night to remember! Between the star-studded nominees, show-stopping performances, talented host, and sure-to-be stunning red carpet looks, there’s no doubt that it’s going to be epic.

On Thursday, November 14, ABC announced chart-topping singer Ciara as this year’s host. They also rounded out the previously announced list of performers, which means viewers will get to enjoy a whopping ten performances. Stars like Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Ella Mai, Lady Gaga, and more are among those who were nominated.

When does the show air? Is voting still open? Who will be taking the stage? Don’t worry, because J-14 has you covered! We went ahead and rounded up everything you need to know about the awards ceremony, so get ready.

Scroll through our gallery to get all the details on the 2019 American Music Awards.

