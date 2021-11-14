Awards shows are back and better than ever! The 2021 American Music Awards are coming to celebrate the biggest stars in music with Cardi B set to host.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” the rapper told Deadline in a statement following the announcement earlier this month. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage.”

Following last year’s semi-virtual ceremony amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the AMAs are sure to be more star-studded than ever and full of first-time performers. Olivia Rodrigo, for one, is set to take the stage after a whirlwind year. Not to mention, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star is also nominated for seven awards — the most of any artist this year. “See you soon,” the “Drivers License” songstress wrote via Instagram Stories, gearing up for her performance.

Trailing Olivia’s impressive nominations is The Weeknd, who is up for six awards. This is no surprise considering the “Blinding Lights” crooner is in the midst of a major year, which started off with his 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, trailed the two superstars with five nominations each.

Another highly anticipated performance is set to come from BTS. The seven-piece group is teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion to take the stage while performing the remix for the hit song “Butter.”

“After we listened to your rap recording, everybody was so impressed and so grateful,” BTS member RM told Megan in an October 2021 YouTube video. The rapper responded, “No, I was so happy, and I was so grateful. I was like, ‘I wanna do a song with BTS’, and then when it came up. I was like, ‘They know me?’ I was so happy.”

Now, fans are finally going to get the chance to see them come together on stage. Aside from their performance, both BTS and Megan are nominated for various awards. The K-pop superstars and “Hot Girl Summer” musician both nabbed three nominations.

Following her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) rerelease, plus two surprise album releases, Taylor Swift is also up for three awards: Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album for Evermore. If the songstress ends up bringing home a trophy, she will be beating her own record for most career American Music Award wins. So far, Taylor has won 32 times.

