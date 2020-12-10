She’s back! Taylor Swift is about to drop her second surprise album this year, titled Evermore, on Friday, December 11.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and Folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called Evermore,” the songstress, 30, announced via Instagram on Thursday, December 10. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before.”

Taylor explained that she used to treat musical eras as one-off moments and “moved onto planning the next one after an album was released,” but she experienced something different with the release of Folklore in July 2020.

“In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales,” she continued. “I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

Along with the Evermore announcement, Taylor also released a lot of details about what fans can expect to hear when the 15-track record drops. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know.

