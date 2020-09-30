The Swifties are not holding back! Taylor Swift fans trolled the singer’s ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal with “All Too Well” lyrics in the comments section of his latest Instagram post.

The actor, 39, posted a black-and-white throwback picture of himself wearing glasses and smiling at the camera on Monday, September 28, to celebrate The Inspire Project’s Project Human speaker series in partnership with New Eyes, which provides glasses to those in need.

“I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart,” the Spider-Man: Far From Home star captioned the snap. “Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall. Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ‘em on their toes!”

Upon seeing the snap, Taylor’s fans flooded his comments section with lyrics from “All Too Well,” including repeated posts of the lyric, “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin sized-bed.”

“Reminds me of this song I know,” one fan wrote. Others begged Jake to “give Taylor Swift her scarf back,” which is a direct reference to the song lyric, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house.”

Actress Rachel Zegler — who’s set to star in the upcoming West Side Story film — added, “I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one.”

Taylor, 30, and Jake briefly dated for three months in 2010. Almost two years later, in October 2012, the “Lover” songstress released “All Too Well” on her fourth studio album, Red. Over the years, it’s become a fan favorite among all Taylor’s songs, and on September 8, NME claimed that it was number one on the list of her songs “ranked in order of greatness.” Although she never confirmed who the song was about, a source told Us Weekly in 2012 that “All Too Well” was about her relationship with Jake.

Both the actor and singer have since moved on. Taylor has been in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn since 2017, and Jake has been dating model Jeanne Cadieu since 2018.

