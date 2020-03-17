After what seems like months of waiting, fans finally got a first look at Ansel Elgort in the upcoming West Side Story movie-musical. Yep, that’s right, on Monday, March 16, Vanity Fair published the first photos from the upcoming Steven Spielberg directed flick and, boy, does it look like it’s going to be good!

A classic tale about star-crossed lovers, the remake of the classic Broadway musical will follow two gangs — the Sharks and the Jets — in the 1950s as they battle for New York City turf. Things will get complicated fast when Tony (a Jet played by Ansel) falls in love with Maria, the sister of the Sharks’ leader. Between the colorful costumes and set design that’s sure to transport viewers right into the past, this is one film no one will want to miss.

Aside from Ansel, West Side Story will also introduce YouTube star Rachel Zegler in her first-ever major movie role. For those who missed it, back in January 2019, the New Jersey native was cast as the female lead, Maria, after her cover video of the song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born went viral online. Get this — before she landed this role, Rachel was a normal high school student.

“I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast,” she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time she was cast. “West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community.”

That’s not all! Both Ansel and Rachel will also be joined on the big screen by former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler. The dancing sensation was cast in April 2019 as one of the Jets and will, no doubt, bring all her best moves to the film.

Mark your calendars, people, because the movie is set to be released on December 18, 2020!

