Still going strong! Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan‘s relationship stands the test of time.

The couple first started dating while attending the famous Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. Following their high school graduation, the pair stayed together as they kicked off their careers in the arts. Ansel, obviously, became an actor, while Violetta has made a name for herself as a professional dancer.

Throughout their time together, the couple has spoken publicly about their relationship’s dynamic. Violetta chatted with Cosmopolitan in December 2017 about what it’s like to date a big star and how she deals with any social media hate that may be thrown her way.

“Sometimes they’ll insult what I’m wearing or something, but who cares? It’s fashion, whatever. I just stay away from that,” the dancer shared at the time. “It’s more positive than negative. Maybe in the beginning when he first started posting me on his Instagram, people would be like, ‘Who’s this girl, blah blah blah?’ But now they’re like, ‘I’m so jealous, but you guys are so cute!'”

Before they started dating, Violetta noted that Ansel “had his eye on me.”

“I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh, my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.’ Then he walked up to us and said, ‘What’s good?’ and [Violetta mimes a fist bump]. I thought he liked her!” she recalled. “He waited for me [after school] the next day and told our friend to introduce us and I was like, ‘OK, he totally liked me yesterday.’ Then, I made her come with us to Starbucks. We exchanged numbers and became friends, and then we started dating when I was at the end of sophomore year.”

The rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, Violetta has walked tons of red carpets with Ansel. In November 2021, she joined the West Side Story star at the musical movie’s premiere. This marked his second red carpet appearance since a June 2020 scandal in which he was accused of sexual assault, a claim which Ansel denied in a since-deleted social media post.

Amid his break from the spotlight following the scandal, fans wondered if he and Violetta had split. But their late-2021 red carpet appearance proved they’re still going strong.

Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Ansel and Violetta’s long-term love.

