The former One Direction member, for one, started dating longtime love Eleanor Calder before becoming famous.

“The luxury with Eleanor is I’ve known her since before our first single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ so she’s felt the whole growth of everything,” Louis told The Sun in a January 2020 interview. “As I’ve got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we’ve seen it for what it is.”

Similarly, Ansel Elgort met his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, while they were attending high school in New York City, and they’ve been together ever since.

“I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something,” the dancer recalled while speaking with Cosmopolitan in December 2017. “I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh, my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.’ Then he walked up to us and said, ‘What’s good?’ and [Violetta mimes a fist bump]. I thought he liked her!” she recalled. “He waited for me [after school] the next day and told our friend to introduce us and I was like, ‘OK, he totally liked me yesterday.’ Then, I made her come with us to Starbucks. We exchanged numbers and became friends, and then we started dating when I was at the end of sophomore year.”

The Fault in Our Stars actor spoke about their romance during a February 2015 interview with ELLE, noting that his girlfriend is “no one famous.” The actor added: “To be honest, I don’t mind talking about my experiences in life, but details aren’t for everyone.”

While these two stars met their significant others before fame, Kevin was already a member of the Jonas Brothers when running into Danielle Jonas on vacation in the Bahamas.

“You know how you’re supposed to meet somebody and call like two or three days later?” Kevin told Glamour in 2012. “Well, I cyberstalked her after we met and cyberstalked to see what flight she was going to be on coming home, and then I called her the minute she landed. That might have been a little overboard, but I just went for it.”

