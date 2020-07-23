Ever since Jacob Elordi landed his role as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth and was propelled into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — is the swoon-worthy actor single? He practically stole everyone’s hearts in the flick, so it’s only natural that fans are curious about his love life.

Well guys, it turns out, the Netflix star is rumored to be in a relationship with Zendaya at the moment. Yep, speculation first started that they were dating back in August 2019, when they were spotted on a super romantic vacation together. After that, they were caught packing on the PDA quite a few times, and fans are seriously here for the pairing.

Before that, Jacob was linked to his Kissing Booth costar Joey King, and when they took their love off the screen and into real life, it was seriously a dream come true! But wait, why did they ultimately split? Where do they stand now? Has he been linked to anyone else? And is he really dating Zendaya? Not to worry, people, because we broke it all down for you! From his current relationship to his past romances and everything in between, scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Jacob’s love life.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.