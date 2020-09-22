He’s speaking out! Jacob Elordi congratulated Euphoria costar and rumored fling Zendaya on her historic Emmy Awards win via Instagram Stories on Monday, September 21.

“Congratulations captain,” the actor, 23, wrote alongside a photo of the former Disney Channel star. “Bravo.”

The Shake it Up alum nabbed the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20, for her role as Rue in the HBO series. The actress made history as the youngest-ever winner of the category at 24 years old.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” Zendaya said during her speech. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much! This is — whoa, OK, thank you!”

Following the win, Zendaya told E! News that she felt “incredibly honored and lucky” to be nominated among the other “incredible women” in her category.

Fellow Euphoria stars Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney took to social media to celebrate Zendaya’s win, but fans were seriously shook when Jacob posted his congratulatory message a year after relationship rumors between the two first hit the web in August 2019.

Speculation that Jacob and Zendaya were more than friends began after they jetted off to Athens for the actress’ birthday. Although the two didn’t share any pictures from the vacation themselves, some eagle-eyed fans noticed them both in the background of a tourist’s photo. The pair was also spotted kissing, wearing matching outfits, and spent Thanksgiving together in November 2019. Fans snapped a few photos of the pair walking around Sydney together with Jacob’s parents at the time.

Since the two haven’t been spotted together since March 2020, it’s unclear where their relationship stands. Jacob has been romantically linked to model Kaia Gerber since early September.

