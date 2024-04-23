Josh O’Connor may play (one of) Zendaya‘s love interests in Challengers, but is he single IRL? After watching the sports romance film, fans are dying to know more about the actor — who you also may recognize from several of his past roles. Keep reading to learn more about his love life!

Is Josh O’Connor Single?

It appears that Josh may currently be single right now, as he isn’t currently in a public relationship, at least.

ICYMI, Challengers isn’t Josh’s first big acting gig, as he portrayed Prince Charles in Netflix’s hit series, The Crown. On top of that, he’ starred in multiple films such as Emma, God’s Own Country, La Chimera, Mothering Sunday, Hope Gap, Only You, among others.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers follows Zendaya’s character Tashi, a former tennis player prodigy. After suffering a career-ending injury, she turns to coaching and oversees her husband Art’s (played by Mike Faist) career. Things get messy (and steamy!) after Art, while on a losing streak, is forced to play against his childhood best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh), igniting an intense love triangle.

Who Has Josh O’Connor Dated?

His last public relationship was with an account director named Margot Hauer-King, who also happens to randomly be the sister of The Little Mermaid actor, Jonah Hauer-King.

The pair went Insta officially in 2019, however, they haven’t been seen together via social media nor IRL for years — so it’s unclear what happened between the them.

Along with Margot, there have also been romance rumors between Josh and The Crown costar Emma Corrin, who portrayed Princess Diana. Since their chemistry on-screen is insane, this rumor is probably due to fans wishful thinking rather than actual truth.

Another worthy mention may also be FKA Twigs, since the actor and famous singer literally went to middle school together!

During an interview with GQ, Josh revealed he had a *huge* crush on the future singer-songwriter — and even joined a band to impress her!

“I was in a band called Orange Output basically to try and get Twigs to go out with me,” he told the outlet, explaining that his scheme was ultimately unsuccessful. He admitted, “I don’t think she knows who I am.”

