Zendaya is ready to serve on the tennis court! No, seriously. The Euphoria actress is set to star in the upcoming R-rated tennis romance film, Challengers. Keep reading for details on the film’s plot, her character and why it might take a while to hit theaters.

What Is Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ About?

Challengers director Luca Guadagnino gave IndieWire a hint at what’s to come during the Bones and All red carpet premiere in October 2022: “f–ked-up people.”

While the plot remains under wraps for the most part, the Bones and All director has hinted to the outlet before that it’s a “fairly fizzy, sexy movie about the world of tennis.”

ICYMI, Luca is an Oscar-winning director who has directed films such as Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, which both star Timotheé Chalamet, who is a close friend to Zendaya. In fact, Timotheé revealed his excitement for his Dune costar to work with Luca during an interview with Variety in November 2022.

“She’s really become a sister,” Timothée told the outlet. “I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back-to-back on wildly different projects.”

When opening up about the actors’ highly anticipated sequel to Dune, Timothée filled fans with hope that Zendaya would play a more prominent role in Dune 2. “She hasn’t wrapped yet… and it’s amazing,” he said. “She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance.”

Who Does Zendaya Play In ‘Challengers’?

Zendaya plays Tashi, a former tennis player prodigy who turns to coaching and oversees her husband Art’s (played by Mike Faist) career. Things intensify after Art, while on a losing streak, is forced to play against his childhood best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor), which ignites an intense love triangle.

The trailer for Challengers was released in June 2023. Watch it here.

When Is ‘Challengers Being Released?

Originally, Challengers was set for release in August 2023 at the Venice Film Festival, with a theatrical premiere of September 15, 2023. However, due to the ongoing 2023 writer’s and actor’s strikes, the premiere has been pushed to 2024.

Challengers will now open in theaters on April 26, 2024.

