By now, it’s no secret that Zendaya is a total star. But, did you know that the former Disney Channel actress comes from a super-supportive family?!

“Being a young person, it’s just so important that I teach other young people to be aware of who they are. I started off — literally from birth — knowing exactly who I was. It’s all in my name,” Zendaya shared in an Immigrant Heritage Month video from 2015. “I have my African first name. I have a middle name, that is [my mom’s] middle name which is French, but we did an African spelling. So, it’s literally me in a name. And then, you have Stoermer, and then you have Coleman. I literally have a timeline in history in my name.”

The actress went on to say she’s “proud” of where she’s from, which is all thanks to her parents! Keep reading for details on Zendaya’s family including her parents, siblings and more.

Who Are Zendaya’s Parents?

Zendaya was born to mom Claire Stoermer and dad Kazembe Ajamu Coleman on September 1, 1996. Zendaya’s mother and father “ain’t been together for a long time,” she shared via Twitter in 2016. “Y’all didn’t know cause we private+they still homies,” the Shake It Up alum added. Despite not being together, the pair have been photographed together and alongside their daughter various times over the years.

When Zendaya was growing up, Claire was a teacher. Now, showcases her jewelry designs on Instagram.

“Growing up, I watched my mom teach in the heart of Oakland, California, at inner-city schools that were always underfunded,” Zendaya told Teen Vogue in November 2016, gushing over her mother’s “magical” job. “My mom went above and beyond, working constantly to open her students’ eyes to an education that could lift them far beyond their current circumstances.”

As for her father, Kazembe was also a teacher but he’s currently the CEO of KZC Entertainment, per his LinkedIn profile.

Does Zendaya Have Siblings?

Yes, she has five older siblings. Zendaya’s two brothers and three sisters are from her dad’s previous marriage.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized my true models are my parents. My mom is like a sheroe. My dad is so strong,” Zendaya said of her family during a TIME Magazine profile in November 2015. “I look up to my big sister and realize the influence she’s had on me and making me a better person. Having such a big, grounded family, I realized as you get older how important that is.”

