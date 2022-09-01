Booked and busy is putting it lightly when it comes to the iconic actress that is Zendaya. She originally got her start on Disney Channel in Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, but she’s on to bigger things now! Keep reading for all of the projects she’s worked on since her time on Disney.

Zendaya is often admired for making it out of child stardom gracefully and is compared to other Disney Channel stars who might have “gone off the rails” at one point another. “The first thing I will say is it’s important not to judge any other person’s career or trajectory, because when you’re a young actor you are growing up in front of the world. Sometimes that’s not easy. Everybody has their own path,” Zendaya told Vogue Australia in February 2020.

“I think for me I had a very clear vision of what I wanted to do. I had a very good sense of self and I think I also took a lot of lessons just from being in the industry for so long,” she explained.

And while she gradually began to take on roles outside of the Disney Channel realm in films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman in 2017, she continued to appear on Disney Channel up until 2018 in K.C. Undercover. She has since admitted that her career path hasn’t always been straightforward.

“When I wasn’t in the position where I could say no to things, I would say yes and then, unfortunately, if it didn’t feel good all the way through my body and my being, it would always come back to haunt me,” Zendaya revealed.

As soon as she heard about Euphoria, an HBO Max series that tackles serious topics such as sex, drugs, and addiction, Zendaya explained that she knew she was prepared to transition from her Disney days into an edgy, grown-up role written by Sam Levinson.

She explained, “My whole everything was like: ‘I have to do this.’ I couldn’t explain it. I had no fear: it felt right. When it clicks and when it feels right, it’s right. [It’s about] trusting those instincts.” She told The New York Times that moving immediately from a Disney show to a serious drama was “a scary jump, but I think it was time for me to do this.”

