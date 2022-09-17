The cast of Euphoria has taken over Hollywood! From Zendaya to Sydney Sweeney, every actor on the HBO show is seriously booked and busy. Keep reading to uncover all of the projects the cast have worked on since their time on Euphoria!

Euphoria, which is produced by Zendaya and Sam Levinson, has received Emmy nod after Emmy nod for its incredible cast and mind-boggling cinematography. In September 2022, Zendaya made history after winning her second Emmy for her portrayal of Euphoria‘s Rue. She became the youngest lead actress in a drama winner with her first win for Euphoria in 2020. Now, at 26, Zendaya is the youngest actress to win two Emmys and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.

During her acceptance speech, the Dune actress thanked the cast and crew of Euphoria as well as those who have shared with her their stories of addiction.

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me,” she said. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”

Zendaya spoke about getting into Rue’s head when acting to Elle Australia in February 2022. “Rue is complicated, and all of the characters are. For some things like that, you can’t prepare,” she explained. “I get in my head if I overthink things too much and then I’ll block myself. At the time I had just gotten back from the Venice Film Festival for Dune, and then the next day I was in it with these guys. There was no time to think about it, which I think was a good thing. I had done all the preparation far earlier, so that when I got to the day, I wouldn’t be stuck in there, I just had to go.”

Since Euphoria, Zendaya has starred in so many projects — from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Dune to Malcolm and Marie! Scroll through our gallery to see all of the projects the cast of Euphoria has booked since their time on the HBO show.

