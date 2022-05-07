Sydney Sweeney might just be the newest It girl! From Euphoria to White Lotus, she has become a huge name in Hollywood and the red carpet!

Her thoughts on fashion are few and far between, as she stated to Elle UK that she prefers casual and comfy clothes like Rue’s on Euphoria. But she does love a nice pair of jeans!

“I would say, I do love Cassie’s wardrobe because she’s always wearing pale blues and pinks, which are my favorite colors,” she told Elle UK. “I’m always stealing all of Cassie’s jeans because they are .., When I say they tailor them perfectly to fit me, I mean you can’t go buy those!”

Sydney has become a huge breakout star since her debut as Cassie on Euphoria, which has led her to many more impressive acting projects. One of the roles she has lined up is in “Madame Web,” set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

“I’ve been ordering a bunch of comic books,” she said. “There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching them all, and I’ve been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing.”

Another movie she’s excited to star in is called The Players Table, a book-turned-series she presented to HBO Max.

“When you take a project out, you want it to be as solid as it can be,” she explained to Deadline in February 2021. “You want to go into that room, and everyone goes, ‘What the f–k is this? How can we turn this down? We already had an amazing filmmaker, a great team and hopefully me.”

She then realized a good fit for the show would be a close friend of hers. “So, I was like, ‘What about Halsey? She could be absolutely amazing in this.’” Sweeney sent the singer, a close friend, a copy of the book and asked for her thoughts: “[Halsey] read it within like two days… and she loved it. She saw the vision that I did and added even more incredible depth and layers to it.” Together, the group presented their ideas to HBO Max and sold it. We’re so excited to see it when it’s finally released!

For now, scroll through our gallery of Sydney's best red carpet looks!

