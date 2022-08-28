Sydney Sweeney is booked and busy! The actress, whose career took off for her role as Cassie in Euphoria, is now a certified Hollywood hit — and she has two Emmy nominations to prove it! Keep reading to see all of the projects the young star has booked since her start on HBO.

Sydney talked about how her role as Cassie in Euphoria, one of the shows that landed her an Emmy nom, has shaped her in an April 2022 interview with Deadline. “I think that she has taught me to let go of insecurities that I may have. And she has taught me to fully allow myself to just engulf myself in her emotions. It’s been a really beautiful experience to be able to play out all of her different, crazy emotions that she’s been having to deal with. It’s been really fun.”

She continued, “Cassie, I think is one of the most relatable characters to me, because I search for love in other people and acceptance, and I’m scared of being alone. I was a teenage girl, too, so I definitely relate to her, but most of my characters I try to be vastly different from.”

Along with Euphoria, Sydney has also starred in HBO’s The White Lotus as Olivia Mossbacher, which also landed her another Emmy nomination. “Olivia thinks that she knows everything, and you have to fully allow yourself to think that you know everything,” she told Deadline on getting into her character. “She’s expelling who her mother is. She doesn’t want to be anything like her mother, but in doing so, she’s becoming exactly like her. Having to allow that to happen was a fun process.”

Even with two Emmy nominations and an upcoming Marvel movie booked, Sydney revealed that her finances weren’t what most audiences would expect. “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” Sydney told The Hollywood Reporter. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to,” stating, “I couldn’t believe I was even able to buy a house.”

Scroll through our gallery for all of the notable roles Sydney has starred in!

