New couple alert? Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have been making headlines with their rumored romance.

Speculation that the Kissing Booth actor and influencer were more than friends first started swirling in December 2021. At the time, sources told Us Weekly that the pair were “enjoying hanging out together” and noted that they “have been on some dates.” The insider added that the duo were “keeping it casual” amid both of their recent breakups.

Olivia was on and off with boyfriend Jackson Guthy from early 2019 until August 2021. At the time, the YouTube star confirmed via Instagram Stories that she was “indeed” single.

Jacob, for his part, was previously linked to Kaia Gerber from September 2020 until news of their split broke in November 2021. Prior to their split, the Euphoria actor gushed over his former flame during an interview with Men’s Health.

“She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he told the magazine before their breakup. “[She taught me] how to deal with [fame] and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

Throughout their time together, Jacob and Kaia kept things under wraps only briefly speaking about each other in the rare interview. He reflected on the early days of their relationship during an August 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut [his mullet] off,” Jacob recalled at the time. “She took me to the bathroom and she took scissors out and cut it off. She said, ‘You’re cute but not like that.’”

When it comes to his love life, the Netflix alum has been known to try and stay under the radar. Amid his relationship with Kaia, the Australian star reminded fans he was “a human being” via Instagram Stories in September 2020.

“A picture of myself and my mother and father sharing a video call. We communicate like this because I’m really far from home and I don’t get to see them too often. They live in a space of constant anxiety when I am away from them, as do I in the reverse,” he wrote at the time. “If you find it difficult to make your way through the day, I get it, life is heavy. I implore you when you feel like this is to try a little kindness, pay it forward and I promise it will find [its] way back to you.”

One month later, during a November 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Jacob revealed his ideal date night.

“A night in Paris with wine, and you’re dressed to the nines,” he revealed. “You want it to be genuine and real and have all the feelings of what you read in 1920s literature, but when people are watching and talking about it, it makes it a little bit difficult.”

Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Jacob and Olivia’s rumored relationship so far.

