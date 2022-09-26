Wait … are Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi back together? The pair was spotted a month after J-14 confirmed the couple had split! Keep reading to uncover where their relationship stands.

Did Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi Break Up?

Olivia and Jacob called it quits after a few months of dating, J-14 confirmed on August 19, 2022. According to sources at Us Weekly, the pair “enjoyed spending time together,” but ultimately didn’t want to be tied down to one another. “He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” the source said at the time, adding that the couple “hung out earlier this summer” but are currently “not dating.”

J-14 confirmed that Olivia and Jacob were dating in May after they first sparked romance rumors in December 2021. At first, the duo opted to keep their relationship “casual,” a separate source told Us Weekly at the time, as they both had gone through recent breakups.

“They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” the insider told Us Weekly. Olivia called it quits with on-again, off-again boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021, while Jacob had split from Kaia Gerber the month prior.

Prior to their split, the Euphoria actor gushed over his former flame during an interview with Men’s Health. “She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he told the magazine of Kaia before their breakup. “[She taught me] how to deal with [fame] and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

Are Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi Together?

On September 22, Jacob and Olivia stepped out together while taking his golden retriever, Layla, to a park in Los Angeles. Considering the former couple had called it quits, it’s unclear whether the pair are back together or simply hanging out as friends. Neither Jacob nor Olivia have yet to publicly confirm their relationship status.

The duo’s L.A. stroll comes more than four months after they were spotted out at the dog park with Layla and Olivia’s rescue dog, Milo. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News the two were “very playful with each other and the dogs.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.