Not holding back. Olivia Jade Giannulli officially broke her silence on the college admissions scandal weeks after her parents — Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — reported to prison.

The former YouTube star appeared on the Tuesday, December 8, episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones. Olivia addressed everything from whether she’s spoken to her parents, if she ever returned to college and more.

In March 2019, Olivia’s parents were arrested and accused of paying bribes to get the influencer and her sister, Bella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California. Their parents originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but in May 2020 they agreed to a plea deal and both pleaded guilty to numerous charges. Months later, in August 2020, the couple was sentenced to prison. Lori is set to serve two months while Mossimo was sentenced to five months. Along with their prison time, the pair must pay a fine, complete community service hours and two years of supervised release.

“I don’t want pity, I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance be like, ‘I recognize I messed up.’ For so long I wasn’t able to talk about any of this because of the legalities behind it,” Olivia told the Red Table Talk hosts.

She also touched on her “privilege” and explained that, when the scandal first broke, she didn’t understand why people were “mad” about it. “I didn’t realize at the time, that’s privilege. I didn’t put those two together,” Olivia explained. Now, the internet star said she’s “putting time into” giving back to those less privileged than she is.

“I just want to apologize for contributing to these social inequalities, even though I didn’t realize it at the time,” Olivia said. “Being able to come here and recognize that I’m aware.”

