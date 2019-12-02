After going almost nine months without posting a YouTube video, Olivia Jade is back and better than ever. On Sunday, December 1, the 20-year-old star had the internet totally shook when she uploaded a brand new video, titled “hi again.”

In the two-minute video, Olivia welcomed viewers back to her channel and announced her official return to YouTube telling fans and followers that she has plans to film and upload tons of new content on her channel.

“Although I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people that have been DMing and asking me,” she said. “The moral of the story is, I’ve missed you guys so much and I’m just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading.”

As fans know, Olivia’s mom — Full House and Fuller House star Lori Loughlin — was indicted on March 12, 2019 for allegedly taking part in a major college admissions scheme alongside her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The star addressed her family’s situation as much as she could in the recently uploaded video and explained that, legally, she isn’t allowed to say much.

“It’s really hard for me to say this because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed, it’s just unfortunately, which is why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is just because I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now,” she said. “There’s no point in me just talking for ten minutes to the camera about how I wish I can say something when I really can’t, so I’m going to leave it at that.”

Olivia’s return to YouTube came just after her parents plead not guilty to a new charge in the scandal on November 1, 2019. According to CNN, the couple is accused of “bribing University of Southern California employees to get their daughters admitted.”

