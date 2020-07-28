It’s hard to believe this, but Tuesday, July 28, 2020, is Lori Loughlin‘s 46th birthday. We mean, the actress was pretty young when she first starred in Full House, and we cannot believe how fast time has flown by!

Get this, you guys — it’s actually been over 31 whole years since the show first aired on television. It premiered back in September 1987, but it seriously seems like just yesterday we were watching the DJ, Stephanie and Michelle Tanner cause trouble for their dad Danny, his friend Joey and their uncle Jesse. Doesn’t it?

But even though a ton of time has passed, the classic sitcom, which also starred Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier, is still as epic and binge-worthy as ever, TBH. And ICYMI, most of the cast members actually reprised their roles for the epic Netflix spinoff series, Fuller House. Pretty much everyone except Mary-Kate and Ashley came back for the new show, which first aired back in 2016. The fifth and final season of the show is coming out later this year.

But what was the cast up to between the OG show and the spinoff, you ask? A lot. Most of them went on to star in a bunch of other TV shows and movies — as well as dive into the fashion world, educate themselves and even start big, happy families of their own! Some of the cast members, on the other hand, kind of fell off the face of the Earth. And one of them even got arrested.

See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything the cast of Full House has accomplished since the show ended, and prepare to bring on all the nostalgia.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.