After their joint role as Michelle Tanner in Full House came to an end in 1995, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen launched major careers in Hollywood. Together, the twins starred in various TV series and iconic teen movies that still live on today.

Aside from the dynamic sister duo, some pretty famous faces starred in their fan-favorite films — like Holiday in the Sun, Billboard Dad, Passport to Paris and more — before making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. Well-known stars like Troian Bellisario, Riley Smith, Jared Padalecki, Megan Fox, Elizabeth Olsen, Sara Paxton, Austin Nichols and Ethan Peck all appeared in one of the straight-to-DVD flicks.

Jared, for his part, starred in New York Minute and gave Mary-Kate a kiss at the end of the film.

“You try and play it cool and downplay it and then you brag about it to your friends for days and days and days,” he recalled years later, during an interview with Tribute Canada. “It is a little nerve-wrecking, especially because it’s their first one so you don’t want to mess it up for them … it was a fun little experience. She’s huge, the pressure is on.”

Similarly, Riley, who also starred in New York Minute, also remembered his kissing scene with Ashley. “[The scene] was actually supposed to be a big, long kiss but I actually got nervous and made it a peck!” he told E! News in 2004. “I screwed up!”

Ethan, who gave Mary-Kate her first on-screen kiss, had nothing but amazing things to say about working with the girls.

“Because they were my age, I had some sort of peripheral awareness,” he told Uproxx in 2016. “They weren’t a big presence in my mind but I was definitely aware of them. … Mary-Kate played my love interest in the movie and I remember Broker [Way] and I were each attracted to the opposite and it was equally reciprocated. But they were both great and we had a fun time. They were totally normal kids, as I recall.”

These stars may be big names with some pretty notable roles now, but back in the day, these actors were just guest-stars.

