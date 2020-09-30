Nine years ago, Debby Ryan stole the hearts of Disney Channel viewers when Jessie first premiered on September 30, 2011. It’s no secret that the show’s stars — Debby, Cameron Boyce, Skai Jackson, Peyton List, Karan Brar and Kevin Chamberlin — went on to have major careers after the show came to an end in 2015, but they weren’t the only ones!

This may be hard to believe, but before they were famous, a bunch of celebrities actually guest starred on Jessie throughout its four seasons on the air. Noah Centineo, Maia Mitchell, Spencer Boldman, Garrett Clayton, Francesca Capaldi, G Hannelius, Katherine McNamara, Jillian Rose Reed, Jack Griffo, Sierra McCormick, Stefanie Scott and Matt Shively all made appearances on the show! Wow, who knew? Now, fans know these stars from all their fan-favorite roles, but can you believe that they were Disney Channel stars first?!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebs you forgot guest starred on Jessie and who they played.

