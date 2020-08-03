This may come as a shock, but numerous Disney Channel stars have been arrested or gone to jail over the years. Yep, a bunch of actors and actresses that appeared on the network in fan favorite shows have had run-ins with the law throughout their careers.

Take Debby Ryan, for example. She was arrested for a DUI back in 2016, and was sentenced to three years probation. What about David Henrie? The Wizards of Waverly Place actor was taken into custody after he was caught carrying a loaded gun at LAX in 2018. Orlando Brown was arrested six times over the years, and Jake T. Austin had a run-in with the law in 2013!

They’re not the only ones. A bunch of other Disney stars, including Mitchel Musso, Adam Hicks, Anneliese Van Der Pol and more, have also been arrested over the years. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the Disney stars who have been in trouble with the law.

