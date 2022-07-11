Dad goals! David Henrie traded in his Wizards of Waverly Place wand for baby bottles when welcoming kids with wife Maria Cahill. Fans may know the former Disney Channel star from his role as Justin Russo, but he’s Poppa at home.

The actor and former Miss Delaware officially tied the knot in April 2017, three years after kicking off their relationship. “When we met, Maria and I both knew that the goal of getting to know one another was to see if we were meant to marry,” David wrote on Instagram alongside their wedding photo. “The result of this process: I found my best friend first … and that’s the women I am honored to journey through life [with], ready to battle anything that faces us, until death do we part.”

In September 2018, David took to social media and announced that he and Maria were gearing up to welcome a baby girl.” I’m a Poppa!” the How I Met Your Mother alum captioned an Instagram video at the time. I’m so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys.”

Nearly two years after getting married, their daughter, Pia Philomena Francesca, arrived in March 2019. Ever since she was born, fans of the actor have watched the baby girl grow up right before their eyes. From holidays to airplane rides, David has documented Pia’s life from day one to his millions of followers.

A few months after Pia turned 1, David and Maria announced in June 2020 that they were expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the birth of James Thomas Augustine in December 2020 via Instagram. “CHRISTMAS BABY! Y’all … WHAT A NIGHT!” David captioned a photo of himself, Maria and their newborn. The star called his wife a “superhero” and thanked fans for all “the prayers and well wishes.”

“Our little Christmas baby is safe and sound [with] me and momma at home,” David shared in a separate social media post. “Can’t wait to tackle 2021 with our growing little family.”

When it comes to being a dad of two, the This Is the Year director is being super hands-on, literally. When giving fans an update on his family in January 2021, David held both his kids for a sweet Instagram snap and joked, “I’ve finally discovered what my two hands were made for.”

We cannot wait for the day he introduces Pia and James to the Russo family and their magic powers! But until then, scroll through our gallery to see all the cutest photos of David and his kids.

