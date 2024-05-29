Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff, speculating about the return of beloved characters. Among them, there’s particular curiosity surrounding the beloved werewolf boyfriend Mason Greyback, played by Gregg Sulkin.

Keep reading to see what Gregg has said on the matter!

Will Gregg Sulkin Be in the New ‘Wizards’ Reboot?

Gregg has yet to confirm if he will appear in the upcoming spinoff, however, he has expressed interest before Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was announced!

In August 2020, Access Hollywood interviewed Greg and David Henrie, where they were asked about a potential reboot. At the time, David said “nothing’s official, but we all talk about it,” while Greg added: “That show will always hold such a special place in our hearts.”

ICYMI, Mason was Alex’s (played by Selena Gomez) main romantic interest on Wizards of Waverly Place, making fans fall in love with his charismatic personality and, of course, his British accent. A potential reunion between the two characters, whose breakup was one of the most heartbreaking in Disney Channel history, would be high on fans’ wishlists for the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel.

Alongside Selena and Gregg, the series included David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise, Bridgit Mendler and Bailee Madison, and followed a magical family with three kids, who were all competing to become the Family Wizard while dealing with the trials and tribulations of being a teenager. Wizards of Waverly Place aired for four seasons from 2007 until 2012.

What Will the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Spinoff Be About?

Produced by Selena and David, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who’s turned into a family man, much like his father. As a refresher, the Wizards of Waverly Place finale ended with Justin giving up his wizard powers to Alex.

However, as Justin continues to live a normal life, a young wizard comes to him looking for help after a mysterious incident at WizardTech has threatened the Wizard World.

No official date for the release of the show has been revealed, but we can expect more announcements in the near future.

