It’s no secret that we’re currently living in a television reboot culture. Fans are dying to bring all their favorite childhood shows back with the original cast and Wizards of Waverly Place is at the top of the list. Well, fans, you’re in luck — as a sequel to the iconic show has officially been ordered by Disney as of January 2024!

Starring Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise, Gregg Sulkin, Bridgit Mendler and Bailee Madison, the series followed a magical family with three kids, who were all competing to become the Family Wizard while dealing with the trials and tribulations of being a teenager. Wizards of Waverly Place aired for four seasons from 2007 until 2012.

Reboot rumors first started swirling after the cast started sharing their ideas about bringing the show back to TV. Some got real about where their characters would be now, while others said that they’re down to dust off their magic wands and reprise their iconic roles. Even though details about actually bringing the cast back together have been kept under wraps, the former Disney Channel stars have been pretty vocal about what they want to see in a Wizards reboot.

“Justin’s off doing his thing at Wiz Tech, he’s probably got a family, he’s busy with his duties,” David gushed while chatting with Access in August 2020. “Alex is like a fashionista, like the Meryl Streep of the wizard world. She’s doing her thing. Jake [Max] is like a sub shop conglomerate, like he’s the Subway of sub shops.”

He continued, “If you have everyone in their own world, doing their own stuff, and we had forgotten how to be a family, that would be a great place to start the show. And also, Alex, one of the big things is Alex can’t find love, until Mason comes back in the picture.” Yes, please, bring back Gregg!

Of course, David isn’t the only star who has gushed over wanting a reboot of the series. In fact, using his YouTube channel, Gregg has actually reunited a few of the cast members over the years! Not only did they bring on all the nostalgia, but chatted about rebooting the show.

“I’ve talked to some people. Talked to some people that are decision-makers, to my sis Selena and I have to be very tactful with my response here because I’ll say there’s a lot of goodwill. I don’t think anyone’s opposed to the idea, but I think it’s a matter of time,” David said in July 2020. “Could be tomorrow. Could be a year from now. But I’d say there’s reasonable hope that there will be a reunion one day.”

