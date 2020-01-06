This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been eight years since Wizards of Waverly Place ended. Yep, the Disney Channel show aired its last episode on January 6, 2012, and fans cannot believe how fast time has flown by!

For those who forgot, the epic series starred Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise, Jennifer Stone, Gregg Sulkin, Bridgit Mendler and Bailee Madison. It premiered in October 2007 and went on for four epic seasons, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH. It followed a magical family who were all competing to become the Family Wizard, while also balancing school, homework, boys and all the other stuff that comes with being a teenager! Not to mention that because they live in the mortal world, they’re forced to keep the powers a secret. Yeah, it was truly an epic show, and everyone can agree that it hasn’t become any less legendary as time has passed.

But what has the cast of Wizards of Waverly Place been up to since it ended? Well, between acting, singing, going to college and starting families of their own — they’ve definitely accomplished a lot over the years. Scroll through our gallery to check out everything the Wizards of Waverly Place stars have done since the show ended.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.