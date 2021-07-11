Disney Channel fans can thank Wizards of Waverly Place for launching the careers of some major stars, but the fan-favorite series also created famous friendships that would last a lifetime!

The show may have come to an end in January 2012, but the cast has stayed close over the years. Stars like Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise, Gregg Sulkin and even guest star Bailee Madison have reunited tons of times since the series finale aired. The cast has even gushed over each other during various interviews throughout their time in the spotlight.

“It’s been incredible working with her because what the show did was really bond Selena and I like brother and sister and so over the years,” David told Insider in August 2020 when the fictional sibling duo teamed up for the movie This Is the Year. “We’ve gotten to see each other mature in our own paths, in our own lanes, in our own ways — which has only strengthened our friendship.”

Similarly, the actor told J-14 exclusively at the time that it felt like “no time has passed” when he teamed up with the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress to promote the film. “Selena and I have always had such a great chemistry,” David explained. “It was reignited when we were doing the promo stuff. … We’ve made each other better, we really did. It made us miss the old days.”

As fans know, Selena and David played Alex and Justin Russo, respectively, when the Disney show aired from 2007 to 2012. During the show, their characters were constantly competing to become the magical family’s wizard, but behind the scenes, they were total besties. The Rare Beauty founder is even down to get her former costars back together for some type of reboot.

“It’s actually wild because, since Disney+ came out, I have been asked about Wizards more than I did when I was on the show. It makes me very happy,” Selena said during a December 2019 interview with U.K.’s KISS FM. “It was one of the greatest times in my life. I will never forget it. I still talk to some of the people from the show. … I actually would love to [do a reboot]. I don’t know when that will happen or if that will happen but I am 1000 percent down, so we’ll see.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of the Wizards of Waverly Place cast reunions following the show’s series finale.

