The Russos are back, baby! After it was announced that Disney ordered a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place in January 2024, fans immediately rushed to social media and exclaim their excitement. As the reboot is produced by OG stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie, many fans were wondering if they would be the only original castmembers to return to the show, such as Jennifer Stone, who played Harper.

Will the OG ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Cast Return to the Reboot?

ICYMI, the reboot will follow David’s character Justin as he lives a normal, non-magical life with his wife Giada (played by Mimi Gianopulos) and his son Roman Russo (Alkaio Thiele). However, Justin is thrust back into the world of magic after a young wizard (Janice LeAnn Brown) goes to Justin for help to save the Wizarding world.

Selena will be appearing in the pilot episode as a guest star, while David will return as a series regular.

After David Henrie posted the exciting news to his personal account, David Deluise, who played Selena and Justin’s dad in the show, commented “Reboot ?” under the photo. This sparked concern from fans who thought that he wouldn’t be returning to reprise his role.

However, the reboot producer squashed those rumors as quickly as they began. He shared photos of himself, Selena, his Wizards dad and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played the Russo matriarch via Instagram on January 27, 2024. He wrote as the caption: “The Russos ❤️🪄coming back.”

One day later, Jake T. Austin, who played the youngest Russo sibling in the Disney Channel show, confirmed he would also be returning for the reboot.

Will Jennifer Stone Return to ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Reboot?

While it appears the entire Russo family will be appearing in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, it’s still unclear whether Jennifer, who played Alex’s best friend Harper Finkle, will also be joining the cast.

Jennifer currently cohosts podcast Wizards of Waverly Pod” podcast alongside former costar David Deluise, and both have expressed interest in a reboot multiple times before.

“The thing is, yes, of course we want to do it,” David explained. “It would be silly not to do some kind of reboot thing, and as far as I know, Selena wants to do it.”

Jennifer added, “All of the main cast, from my understanding, for the most part wants to do a reunion. “It’s just a matter, and this is what I tell everybody … It’s just a matter of having the right story to tell and timing. ‘Cause honestly, I was not kidding when I said coordinating all of us together for dinner is hard enough, much less coordinating to get us together for like a week, two weeks, to shoot a reunion. So, when we have the right story and the right timing, yes.”

